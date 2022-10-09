Statue of tribal leader Dharnidhar Bhuyan unveiled

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A statue of revolutionary tribal leader Dharnidhar Bhuyan was unveiled near his tomb at Demal village in Aul block of Kendrapara district on Saturday. Bhuyan was born to a tribal family at Kusumita village in Keonjhar district on May 5, 1864. He was the leader of Kondh, Kohla and Bhuyan communities and led the people against the British in 1891 as well as the king of Keonjhar for suppressing tribals. Bhuyan was arrested by the British in 1897 and lodged in Cuttack jail,” said former MLA of Aul, Debendra Sharma after unveiling the statue.

After his release, the king banned Bhuyan from entering Keonjhar forcing him to make Aul his home. In 1922, Bhuyan joined the non-cooperation movement and inspired many youths of Aul to join it. Later, he became a sanyasi and resided at the Laxmi Barahajew temple, Aul, and came to be known as ‘Dharani Baba’. He died on May 16, 1943, and was buried near the temple, added Sharma.Bhuyan was educated till high school and received surveyor’s training at Cuttack Survey School.

KENDRAPARA: A statue of revolutionary tribal leader Dharnidhar Bhuyan was unveiled near his tomb at Demal village in Aul block of Kendrapara district on Saturday. Bhuyan was born to a tribal family at Kusumita village in Keonjhar district on May 5, 1864. He was the leader of Kondh, Kohla and Bhuyan communities and led the people against the British in 1891 as well as the king of Keonjhar for suppressing tribals. Bhuyan was arrested by the British in 1897 and lodged in Cuttack jail,” said former MLA of Aul, Debendra Sharma after unveiling the statue. After his release, the king banned Bhuyan from entering Keonjhar forcing him to make Aul his home. In 1922, Bhuyan joined the non-cooperation movement and inspired many youths of Aul to join it. Later, he became a sanyasi and resided at the Laxmi Barahajew temple, Aul, and came to be known as ‘Dharani Baba’. He died on May 16, 1943, and was buried near the temple, added Sharma.Bhuyan was educated till high school and received surveyor’s training at Cuttack Survey School.