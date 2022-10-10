Home States Odisha

Odisha: Additional charge for PPA chairman Haranadh

In his 27 years of service, Haranadh has served the Indian Railways for 22 years and the Ministry of Shipping for five years.

Published: 10th October 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

PPA chairman Haranadh

PPA chairman Haranadh. ( Paradip Port Authority webiste)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Paradip Port Authority (PPA) chairman PL Haranadh has been in additional charge of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata. 

During his one-year stint as PPA Chairman, the port continued to cross the coveted 100 million tonnes yearly cargo handling mark successfully. 

The 1994-batch IRTS officer hailing from Andhra Pradesh has studied MSc and PhD from Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa in New Delhi. 

In his 27 years of service, Haranadh has served the Indian Railways for 22 years and the Ministry of Shipping for five years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paradip Port Authority PL Haranadh PPA
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp