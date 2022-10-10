Odisha: Additional charge for PPA chairman Haranadh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Paradip Port Authority (PPA) chairman PL Haranadh has been in additional charge of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata.

During his one-year stint as PPA Chairman, the port continued to cross the coveted 100 million tonnes yearly cargo handling mark successfully.

The 1994-batch IRTS officer hailing from Andhra Pradesh has studied MSc and PhD from Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa in New Delhi.

In his 27 years of service, Haranadh has served the Indian Railways for 22 years and the Ministry of Shipping for five years.

