Home States Odisha

Bid to rope Sthitapranjna foiled, BJD will be forced to change strategy in Dhamnagar bypoll

A senior BJD leader said the Chief Minister may also spring a surprise by announcing a new face by ignoring all the aspirants.

Published: 10th October 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Suryabanshi Suraj Sthitapranjna

Suryabanshi Suraj Sthitapranjna

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD has decided to adopt a different approach to Dhamnagar bypoll following the announcement of Suryabanshi Suraj Sthitapranjna, son of late Bishnu Charan Sethi, as the BJP candidate. The ruling party was reportedly trying to field Sthitapranjna as its candidate in a bid to wrest the seat from BJP.

Sources said a meeting of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das and observers scheduled in the evening on Sunday was deferred following the announcement of the BJP candidate. 

Such an experiment by BJD was successful in the bypoll to Bijepur Assembly constituency in February, 2018. The party had fielded Rita Sahu, wife of three-time Congress MLA Subal Sahu from the constituency, following his demise and won the seat.  Sources said a similar attempt was foiled by the BJP in the Dhamnagar seat to counter the sympathy wave which is likely to play a big role in deciding the outcome of the poll.

BJD sources, however, maintained that the party had wrested the Balasore Assembly seat in November, 2020 from the BJP after the demise of its MLA Madan Mohan Dutta. However, the situation in Dhamnagar is different as BJP has a strong base in the constituency and Sethi was a very popular leader.   

The party has closed in on former MLA Rajendra Das who is likely to be announced as the candidate by the Chief Minister. Das was the BJD MLA from the constituency in 2009 and had unsuccessfully contested against Bishnu Charan Sethi in 2019. 

Though there are several other aspirants including Multikanta Mondal, husband of Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mondal, Sanjay Das, a doctor by profession and Ashok Nayak, former chairperson of the Dhamnagar block, the party is now waiting for the Chief Minister to announce his pick in a day or two.

A senior BJD leader said the Chief Minister may also spring a surprise by announcing a new face by ignoring all the aspirants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Dhamnagar bypoll Suryabanshi
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp