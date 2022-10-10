Bid to rope Sthitapranjna foiled, BJD will be forced to change strategy in Dhamnagar bypoll

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD has decided to adopt a different approach to Dhamnagar bypoll following the announcement of Suryabanshi Suraj Sthitapranjna, son of late Bishnu Charan Sethi, as the BJP candidate. The ruling party was reportedly trying to field Sthitapranjna as its candidate in a bid to wrest the seat from BJP.

Sources said a meeting of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das and observers scheduled in the evening on Sunday was deferred following the announcement of the BJP candidate.

Such an experiment by BJD was successful in the bypoll to Bijepur Assembly constituency in February, 2018. The party had fielded Rita Sahu, wife of three-time Congress MLA Subal Sahu from the constituency, following his demise and won the seat. Sources said a similar attempt was foiled by the BJP in the Dhamnagar seat to counter the sympathy wave which is likely to play a big role in deciding the outcome of the poll.

BJD sources, however, maintained that the party had wrested the Balasore Assembly seat in November, 2020 from the BJP after the demise of its MLA Madan Mohan Dutta. However, the situation in Dhamnagar is different as BJP has a strong base in the constituency and Sethi was a very popular leader.

The party has closed in on former MLA Rajendra Das who is likely to be announced as the candidate by the Chief Minister. Das was the BJD MLA from the constituency in 2009 and had unsuccessfully contested against Bishnu Charan Sethi in 2019.

Though there are several other aspirants including Multikanta Mondal, husband of Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mondal, Sanjay Das, a doctor by profession and Ashok Nayak, former chairperson of the Dhamnagar block, the party is now waiting for the Chief Minister to announce his pick in a day or two.

A senior BJD leader said the Chief Minister may also spring a surprise by announcing a new face by ignoring all the aspirants.

