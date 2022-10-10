Home States Odisha

Congress thrilled with the problem of plenty ever since Brajnarajnagar bypoll

Since the announcement of the bypoll, Congress seems to be facing a problem of plenty in selecting the party candidate.

Published: 10th October 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 08:16 AM

By Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

Congress leaders have become overconfident ever since the Brajnarajnagar bypoll in June where the party pushed BJP to the third position. This is seen to be reflected in the Dhamnagar constituency where re-poll is scheduled on November 3. There were days when Congress had to scout for candidates to fight elections. But the situation seems to have changed nowadays.

Since the announcement of the bypoll, Congress seems to be facing a problem of plenty in selecting the party candidate. There are at least half a dozen serious contenders who want a ticket from the party to enter the fray. Out of these, the case of father, daughter duo Anant Narayan Sethy and Madhumita Sethy is interesting. Both of them are aspirants for both the seats, though they have lost several elections in the past. Madhumita was the Congress candidate for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Bhadrak seat though stated policy of the party is to field fresh candidates to attract the voters.

