Gajalaxmi Puja kicks off in Kendrapara town

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  The week-long Gajalaxmi Puja kicked off in Kendrapara town and nearby areas on Sunday. Gajalaxmi Puja in Kendrapada town, which is the State’s oldest municipality, was started by the then landlord Radhashyam Narendra Srichandan at his two-storey building near the new bus stand in 1928. 

“The Puja started by my family is now over 94 years old,” said 38-year-old Sambit Srichandan, the great-great-grandson of Narendra.  In 1932, a few wealthy persons started Gajalaxmi Puja at Balagandi, Santasahi, Ichapur, Nasidapur, Gopa and other localities in  Kendrapada town. However, the Puja at the new bus stand remains the main attraction for numerous reasons, including for age-old customs, kept alive by the family member of Narendra. 

Sources said the number of Puja pandals has gone up in the town over the last six decades. Now, around 70 pandals are erected in the town. However, the cost of organising the Puja has gone up this year as raw material used to build the pandals have become costlier. Some light decorators are charging `5-`10 lakh to decorate the pandals with lights. 

The festival will conclude on October 15. As many as 30 platoons of police force have been deployed to check law and order situation during the Puja, said a sub-divisional police officer of Kendrapara Jayant Mohapatra.

