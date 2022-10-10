Iron grill theft turns Kathajodi ring road in Odisha unsafe

Home States Odisha

Apart from cattle, people also cross the road from the gaps on the divider posing a risk for themselves and motorists. 

CUTTACK: The Kathajodi ring road from Press Chhak to Sati Chaura is a vital route of Cuttack city as it is used by people to reach several important government establishments including the Orissa High Court. But apathy of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and the Roads and Buildings department, has turned the road, which was beautified by planting of trees and iron grill fencing, unsafe for motorists.

Owing to theft of iron grills from the road divider, cattle often cross the road or sit in the middle of it posing grave threat to motorists. Two days back, a two-wheeler rider was critically injured after a stray cow suddenly came on the middle of the road. 

While no steps have been taken to check the theft of iron grills, the plantation on the divider is being eaten up by stray cattle. Sources said around 70 per cent of the iron grills on the road have been stolen. Apart from cattle, people also cross the road from the gaps on the divider posing a risk for themselves and motorists. 

While officials of Roads and Buildings department could not be contacted for their comments on the matter, a senior officer of CMC said steps would be taken to check the theft of iron grills from the road.

