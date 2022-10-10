Home States Odisha

Missing Odisha man’s body found in drain, family alleges murder

The body of a 45-year-old man, who had gone missing two days back, was recovered from a drain near a petrol pump at Chhatia within Badachana police limits here on Sunday.

Published: 10th October 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  The body of a 45-year-old man, who had gone missing two days back, was recovered from a drain near a petrol pump at Chhatia within Badachana police limits here on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Bhagyadhar Behera of Olara village. Sources said on Friday morning, Behera had told his family members that he was going to a bank at Chhatia for some work. He had left his home on a bicycle. 

When Bhagyadhar did not return or take calls, his family members got worried. In the evening, they started a search to trace him but to no avail. They then lodged a missing complaint with Badachana police. 
Police seized Bhagyadhar’s body but his bicycle, bag and bank documents are yet to be recovered. 
On the other hand, family members alleged that Bhagyadhar was murdered and his body dumped in the drain. Police said investigation into the matter is underway. 

In a separate incident, a man died after his scooter was run over by a speeding mini truck at Gobindabati Chhak within Bari Ramachandrapur police limits on the day. The deceased was identified as Sunakar Das of Malada village. Sources said Das was enroute Ramachandrapur market when the mini truck hit his scooter from the rear. 

While Sunakar died on the spot, the driver of the mini truck, which overturned after the mishap, fled the spot. Tension prevailed at the accident site as locals demanded arrest of the truck driver. 
Police registered a case and seized the vehicle. Further investigation is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder missing man Odisha
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp