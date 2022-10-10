Missing Odisha man’s body found in drain, family alleges murder

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The body of a 45-year-old man, who had gone missing two days back, was recovered from a drain near a petrol pump at Chhatia within Badachana police limits here on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Bhagyadhar Behera of Olara village. Sources said on Friday morning, Behera had told his family members that he was going to a bank at Chhatia for some work. He had left his home on a bicycle.

When Bhagyadhar did not return or take calls, his family members got worried. In the evening, they started a search to trace him but to no avail. They then lodged a missing complaint with Badachana police.

Police seized Bhagyadhar’s body but his bicycle, bag and bank documents are yet to be recovered.

On the other hand, family members alleged that Bhagyadhar was murdered and his body dumped in the drain. Police said investigation into the matter is underway.

In a separate incident, a man died after his scooter was run over by a speeding mini truck at Gobindabati Chhak within Bari Ramachandrapur police limits on the day. The deceased was identified as Sunakar Das of Malada village. Sources said Das was enroute Ramachandrapur market when the mini truck hit his scooter from the rear.

While Sunakar died on the spot, the driver of the mini truck, which overturned after the mishap, fled the spot. Tension prevailed at the accident site as locals demanded arrest of the truck driver.

Police registered a case and seized the vehicle. Further investigation is underway.

