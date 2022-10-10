Home States Odisha

Odisha BJP names Bishnu’s son Suryabanshi as candidate in Dhamnagar bypoll

Suraj is the son of former MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi who passed away on September 19 following critical illness.

Published: 10th October 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Suryabanshi Suraj Sthitapranjna

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The central election committee of the BJP on Sunday named Suryabanshi Suraj Sthitapranjna as the party candidate for the by-election to the Dhamnagar Assembly constituency scheduled on November 3. Suraj is the son of former MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi who passed away on September 19 following a critical illness. His name was recommended to the BJP Parliamentary Board by a four-member committee after extensive consultations with district leaders of the party.

The selection committee comprising BJP national general secretary and Odisha in-charge D Purendeswari, State unit president Samir Mohanty, State general secretary Golak Mohapatra and secretary in-charge of Bhadrak district Kalandi Samal were camping in Bhadrak for the last three days to bring a consensus among different factions on Suryabanshi’s candidature.

After the district leaders and party workers of Dhamnagar unanimously accepted the candidature of Surjyabansi, his name was recommended to the parliamentary board, said former president of Bhadrak district unit Badrinarayan Dhal.Dhal said Suryabanshi is the right choice as he is well-known to the electorates and very active in political activities. The ruling BJD and the Congress are yet to announce their candidates.

TAGS
Dhamnagar bypoll Suryabanshi BJP
