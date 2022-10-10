Odisha farmer guarding paddy crop trampled to death by tusker

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A farmer guarding his standing paddy crop was trampled to death by a tusker at Khetamundali village under North Ghumusur forest division in Ganjam district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as 48-year-old Pabitra Patra of Khetamundali within Tarasing police limits.

Sources said Patra along with other farmers left home in the night to guard the standing paddy crop in their agriculture fields from wild animals. Late in the night, a tusker entered the farmland to feast on the paddy crops. On being chased by the farmers, the elephant ran towards Patra’s field.

By the time, Patra had woken up after hearing the screams of other farmers. Before he could run to safety, the tusker trampled him to death in his field. He was rushed to Bhanjanagar hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead.

On being informed, divisional forest officer (DFO) of North Ghumusur Sudarsan Behera reached the village on Sunday. The DFO assured that Patra’s family will be provided compensation as per norms.

Tarasing police registered an unnatural death case and sent Patra’s body to Bhanjanagar hospital for autopsy.

Sources said a herd of 17 elephants is roaming in the area since the last several days. As the pachyderms often entered the farmland in search of food, local farmers are guarding their agriculture fields in the night to save the standing crops. Farmers of the area urged the DFO to put in place necessary measures to prevent the elephants from entering their agriculture fields.

