Odisha’s own tax revenue posts growth of over 20 per cent

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as grants from the Centre against different schemes dropped by 50 per cent (pc), Odisha’s own tax revenue has posted a growth of over 20 per cent during the April-August period. Official sources said the own tax revenue has recorded a significant growth of 20.3 per cent till August than the previous year primarily because of the rise in economic activities after the relaxation of Covid restrictions.

A record Rs 17,722 crore own tax revenue has been collected during the April-August period as against the Budget Estimate (BE) of Rs 46,000 crore targeted for this fiscal. There has been a good collection of State Excise, VAT, SGST and Motor Vehicle Tax in the State during the five-month period. About 38.5 pc of the BE for the 2022-23 fiscal has been achieved till August.

While 40.18 pc growth in the collection from land revenue has been recorded, the growth was 38.57 pc from the collection of taxes on vehicles, 26.28 pc from State Excise, 24.96 pc from VAT and 22.92 pc from other taxes and duties.

The collection of land revenue was Rs 244.23 crore during April-August this year as against Rs 174.23 crore during the corresponding period last year. The BE from land revenue is around Rs 610 crore. Similarly, the State government has collected Rs 4313.05 crore VAT, Rs 2454.57 crore from State Excise and Rs 790 crore from taxes on vehicles besides Rs 7,449 crore GST.

There was a growth of 11.39 pc in Non-Tax Revenue till August 2022. The collection from Industrial water was Rs 330 crore, interest Rs 1,472 crore and other non-tax Rs 1,498 crore. The overall growth in own revenue during the period was 15.55 per cent.

A Finance department official said in spite of negative growth in grants from the Central government by about 50 pc, total revenue has increased by 12.8 pc. “The central assistance for Centrally Sponsored Schemes is not encouraging this year so far. All departments have been advised to take up with line Ministries for timely release of the Central assistance,” he said.

Meanwhile, the State government has decided to introduce a complete e-Voucher (end-to-end digitisation) facility by the fourth quarter of the current financial year. All the bills to be presented in treasuries will be mandatorily digitally signed by the drawing and disbursing officers for effective implementation of e-Voucher, e-Bills and e-Sanction orders.

