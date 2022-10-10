Home States Odisha

Regulate special development councils: Ex-MP Rama Chandra to Odisha

Published: 10th October 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image of tribal villagers for representational purposes only. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Alleging large-scale irregularities in the implementation of projects to renovate ‘jahire sthan’ (places of worship for tribals), former MP Rama Chandra Hansdah urged the State government to regulate the functioning of Special Development Councils (SDCs). 

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Hansdah said the State government had set up SDCs in nine tribal-dominated districts. The one in Mayurbhanj was formed in 2017. “Though it is a good initiative, the funds sanctioned by the government for the preservation of ‘jahire sthan’ have not been utilised properly,” he alleged. 

The SDC does not seek any suggestions from heads and priests of tribal villages, Hansdah added. ENS
Hansdah further said the priests and heads of tribal-dominated villages of the district must be consulted before carrying out any development work in their areas.

Besides, joint bank accounts of the priests, heads and authorities concerned must be opened to ensure that the SDC funds are utilised properly.  The former Parliamentarian also suggested the State government to set up SDCs in more districts of Odisha.

