Sundargarh on toes after brown planthopper attack in Jharsuguda

The district agriculture authorities of Sundargarh are on alert after reports of brown planthopper (BPH) attack in two blocks of neighbouring Jharsuguda.

Agriculture officials examining the BPH-infected paddy in Jharsuguda | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The district agriculture authorities of Sundargarh are on alert after reports of brown planthopper (BPH) attack in two blocks of neighbouring Jharsuguda. Around 15 hectare (ha) of Kolabira block and 20 ha of agriculture land in Laikera block of Jharsuguda are infested by the BPH insects.

Sundargarh chief district agriculture officer (CDAO)-cum-additional in-charge of Jharsuguda district, Birendra Pradhan informed that a joint team of scientists from Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) and agriculture officials visited Jharsuguda to take stock of the situation and suggest control measures. 

The affected farmers were advised to immediately apply pesticide to contain the further spread and though the situation is not alarming, reports have been sent to the agriculture department and the Jharsuguda Collector, he said.

“During this time of the year when the sun rays are bright, the standing paddy which are in their flowering and milking stage, often become vulnerable to the BPH attack,” Behera informed adding that if timely measures are not taken to curb their spread, the insects can fully destroy the crops.

The CDAO further added that though there is no report of pest attack in the district as yet, pesticides have been provided to farmers at a subsidised rate as a precautionary measure. Over 1.99 lakh of land is covered under paddy cultivation in this Kharif season in Sundargarh.

“Agriculture officials in all 17 blocks of the district are instructed to keep a close vigil on the situation in their respective areas and in the event of detection of pest attack, effective control measures would be taken immediately,” said Behera.

