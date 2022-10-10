Home States Odisha

Udit Raj continues to attack President, faces protests from BJP

Under fire over his derogatory remark on President Droupadi Murmu, controversial Congress leader Udit Raj faced angry protests from BJP workers during his Rourkela visit on Sunday.

BJP workers waving black flags being taken into police custody at Rourkela | Express

By Express News Service

A group of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers hurled eggs at the vehicle of the Congress leader at Ring Road. However, a direct confrontation between the agitating BJP workers and Congress supporters was averted due to adequate police deployment.

Unfazed by the protests, Raj, also the chairman of All India Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress, continued to attack the President, but in a measured tone. The Congress leader said the BJP made Murmu the Presidential candidate and she was the first tribal woman to contest for the top post. But after her win, she has not done any work to benefit the tribal population.

“Earlier, Ramnath Kovind was made the President and BJP looted the votes of Dalits. I have no personal grudge against her (Droupadi). She should take up the issues of tribals and fight for them. Then I will start worshipping her,” he alleged. Raj said as the tribal community is not getting any benefit despite Murmu occupying the highest Constitutional post, he would continue to raise questions.

Earlier in the day, BJP workers gathered near the private hotel where Raj was to attend a conference of the All India Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress. But before the arrival of the Congress leader, police cordoned off the venue and took several BJP leaders including the party’s State spokesperson Dhiren Senapati, Panposh organisational district president Latika Patnaik and senior leader Nihar Ray into preventive custody.   

The BJP had earlier announced to protest Raj’s visit. Party leaders had also urged the administration to cancel his visit. Raj left Rourkela at around 3.30 pm.

