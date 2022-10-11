Home States Odisha

Alarm bells ring as one more tusker dies in Mayurbhanj

Regional chief conservator of forest (RCCF) and field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) T Ashok Kumar said the tusker was aged around 15 years.

Published: 11th October 2022

Carcass of the tusker at Mangalkacha village under Karanjia forest division | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Frequent deaths of elephants in Mayurbhanj district have set alarm bells ringing among wildlife experts. On Sunday night, the carcass of a tusker was found at Mangalkacha village under Thakurmunda range in Karanjia forest division on Monday. 

Regional chief conservator of forest (RCCF) and field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) T Ashok Kumar said the tusker was aged around 15 years. There were no injury marks on the carcass and the two tusks were intact.

Forest dwellers had spotted the tusker roaming near Mangalkacha at around 2.30 am in the night. On Monday morning, it was found dead in a field near the village. Sources said the tusker was roaming in the area for the last several days and damaging crops during night. The RCCF said a herd of three to four elephants from STR were roaming in Podadiha and Nato areas. The tusker could be one of the herd member. 

“The divisional forest officer of Karanjia has been directed to probe the death and submit a report. A veterinary team from Thakurmunda and STR has rushed to the spot to conduct autopsy. The exact cause of the tusker’s death can be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives,” Kumar added.

In the last fortnight, four elephants including two calves have died in the district. On October 3, a 35-year-old tusker was found dead in Masinakathi forest under Betnoti range within Baripada territorial division. The elephant had suffered a deep wound on its left leg after being entangled in a plastic rope. The ailing tusker died within 24 hours of being treated by veterinarians. In the last week of September, carcasses of two calves were recovered from Baripada territorial forest division.

