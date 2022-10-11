Imposter dupes unemployed women of Rs 15 lakh, absconds

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: One Ashish Pradhan alias Mark of Mohona area in Gajapati district, posing himself as a government officer, has allegedly duped unemployed young women of Gajapati and Ganjam of over Rs 15 lakh and fled.

Sources said, Mark had opened a company ‘Holiness Women’s Welfare Foundation’ three months ago claiming that it was authorised to appoint block and panchayat-level coordinators for a monthly salary of Rs 13,000. However, he asked the women to deposit Rs 5,000 as registration fee to receive the baby kits as a part of the programme.

While many women of Mohona, Digapahandi, Patrapur, Aska and Hinjili areas fell into his trap, their suspicion grew when Mark did not provide them with the kits and salary for three months. On Saturday, when some of them reached his residence along with Sikulipadar sarpanch Satya Dandasena, he pacified them saying that their salaries would be paid on Sunday.

But when they reached his house the next day, it was locked. Dandasena said, “As per the information, the accused has duped around Rs 15 lakh from the women of both the districts. A police complaint will be lodged after collecting details from the victims.”

BERHAMPUR: One Ashish Pradhan alias Mark of Mohona area in Gajapati district, posing himself as a government officer, has allegedly duped unemployed young women of Gajapati and Ganjam of over Rs 15 lakh and fled. Sources said, Mark had opened a company ‘Holiness Women’s Welfare Foundation’ three months ago claiming that it was authorised to appoint block and panchayat-level coordinators for a monthly salary of Rs 13,000. However, he asked the women to deposit Rs 5,000 as registration fee to receive the baby kits as a part of the programme. While many women of Mohona, Digapahandi, Patrapur, Aska and Hinjili areas fell into his trap, their suspicion grew when Mark did not provide them with the kits and salary for three months. On Saturday, when some of them reached his residence along with Sikulipadar sarpanch Satya Dandasena, he pacified them saying that their salaries would be paid on Sunday. But when they reached his house the next day, it was locked. Dandasena said, “As per the information, the accused has duped around Rs 15 lakh from the women of both the districts. A police complaint will be lodged after collecting details from the victims.”