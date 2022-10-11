Home States Odisha

Land scam: 39 illegal settlements cancelled in Malkangiri

Locals seek dismissal of then Kalimela tehsildar Anugulia from service

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Malkangiri administration has cancelled 39 illegal land settlements which were approved by the then Kalimela tehsildar Alok Kumar Anugulia in 2020.  The move came after disposal of the cases in connection with the violation of Orissa Prevention of Land Encroachment Act by Sub-Collector and appellate authority Akshya Kumar Khemudu.

Kalimela tehsildar Durga Prasad Dora told TNIE that all 39 settlements made under Orissa Prevention of Land Encroachment Act have been cancelled for procedural lapses after the appellate authority disposed of the cases. Of the 43 appeals made in the Sub-Collector’s court, 39 were disposed of and four are pending in the Orissa High Court.

A massive scam involving illegal settlement of government land in favour of contractors, businessmen and politicians had come to the fore in Kalimela block in 2021. A revenue inspector (RI) and a clerk of Kalimela tehsil office were suspended by the then Malkangiri Collector Vijay Yedulla for their involvement in the irregularities. 

The scam surfaced after the Governor’s Secretariat, in a letter dated December 4 2020, asked the Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management department to look into the matter following a complaint by former Kalimela sarpanch Mukund Nayak.     

Nayak had alleged that Anugulia allegedly in connivance with the RI and clerk had illegally registered vast tracts of government land in favour of 18 encroachers in exchange for monetary favours. Subsequently, the Revenue department asked the Collector to look into the issue on December 17 in 2020 and submit a report.

The district administration then cancelled the 18 settlements. Initially, no action was taken against Anugulia. Under pressure, the government later transferred Anugulia to Koraput and suspended him subsequently. Meanwhile, he has reportedly been reinstated.  

On the other hand, locals have sought a high-level probe into the scam and dismissal of Anugulia from service. They alleged that several senior officials are involved in the irregularities and demanded action against the then Sub-Collector and ADM of Malkangiri.

