Naveen gifts Brundabati Nivas to Habisyalis

PURI: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday dedicated the Brundabati Nivas in Puri to Habisyalis for observing Kartika Brata that began from Monday this year. Addressing the Habisyalis through video conferencing, Patnaik said the arrangement is meant to facilitate women observing the month-long ritual. The CM also directed the district administration to present them shawls.

Spread over eight acres, Brundabati Nivas is a multi-storied building complex located in the heart of Puri. It has been built at a cost of Rs 39 crore. Every year the State government facilitates devotees observing the brata under the Habisyali scheme which includes their accommodation, food, transportation to and from the Srimandir besides health care for a month.

As the number of devotees increased this year by 30 per cent after the Covid break, the district administration found it difficult to facilitate hundreds of aged devotees who arrived on the spot without prior online registration. However, over 600 new Habisyalis were also accommodated in the basement of the building as per the instructions of the Collector Samarth Verma.

Health workers, ASHA, SHG volunteers, teachers and district officers among others were deployed to arrange identity and health cards of the elderly women. Apart from the Brundabati Nivas, this year the Habisyalis have also been housed in other buildings like Bagala Dharmasala, Akshay Patra building, Bageria Dharmasala and Kalyan Mandap.

Over 3,500 Habisyalis are included in the scheme this year. The inaugural ceremony was graced by Minister of Tourism and Culture Aswini Kumar Patra and School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash among other dignitaries. The Kartika Brata that began on Monday will conclude on November 8.

