Naveen launches ‘Football For All’ programme

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: On the eve of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched ‘Football for All’ campaign to promote the sports in the State. The programme in Odisha has been initiated by FIFA in partnership with KIIT and KISS. Over 43,000 footballs will be distributed in about 2,000 schools of the State. This is the first such programme by FIFA in India that aims at promoting football among school children.

Joining the programme on virtual platform, the CM said football is the most popular game and brings together people across the globe. Hoping that these partnerships and initiatives will help football development in our country, he said, we are quite focused on football development, especially women’s football.

Saying that it’s a proud moment for Odisha to be the host venue for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, he said, the State has partnered with AIFF and FIFA to bring the best of football to the State. This World Cup will give a major boost towards development of football in the State, he emphasised.

Expressing happiness over the launch of the programme, he thanked FIFA for choosing Odisha for this programme and appreciated the role of Dr Achyuta Samanta and KIIT-KISS for bringing this programme to Odisha. Also, Naveen looked forward to future partnerships with FIFA for development of football in Odisha.

Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera said under the vision of the Chief Minister, the State is investing heavily on sports infrastructure. FIFA partnership will help promote football at school level, he added.

MP and founder of KIIT and KISS, Dr Achyuta Samant said the CM’s vision has helped in development of an illustrious sports eco-system in Odisha. KIIT and KISS have been the logistics hub for this programme, he added.

Director of ‘Football For Schools’, FIFA, Fatimata Sow Sidbe joining virtually appreciated the role of Chief Minister and State government for promotion of sports in Odisha. Behera presented footballs to students of Unit-9 Girls High School and Capital High School, Bhubaneswar in presence of the Chief Minister. Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian and other senior officers were present.

BHUBANESWAR: On the eve of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched ‘Football for All’ campaign to promote the sports in the State. The programme in Odisha has been initiated by FIFA in partnership with KIIT and KISS. Over 43,000 footballs will be distributed in about 2,000 schools of the State. This is the first such programme by FIFA in India that aims at promoting football among school children. Joining the programme on virtual platform, the CM said football is the most popular game and brings together people across the globe. Hoping that these partnerships and initiatives will help football development in our country, he said, we are quite focused on football development, especially women’s football. Saying that it’s a proud moment for Odisha to be the host venue for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, he said, the State has partnered with AIFF and FIFA to bring the best of football to the State. This World Cup will give a major boost towards development of football in the State, he emphasised. Expressing happiness over the launch of the programme, he thanked FIFA for choosing Odisha for this programme and appreciated the role of Dr Achyuta Samanta and KIIT-KISS for bringing this programme to Odisha. Also, Naveen looked forward to future partnerships with FIFA for development of football in Odisha. Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera said under the vision of the Chief Minister, the State is investing heavily on sports infrastructure. FIFA partnership will help promote football at school level, he added. MP and founder of KIIT and KISS, Dr Achyuta Samant said the CM’s vision has helped in development of an illustrious sports eco-system in Odisha. KIIT and KISS have been the logistics hub for this programme, he added. Director of ‘Football For Schools’, FIFA, Fatimata Sow Sidbe joining virtually appreciated the role of Chief Minister and State government for promotion of sports in Odisha. Behera presented footballs to students of Unit-9 Girls High School and Capital High School, Bhubaneswar in presence of the Chief Minister. Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian and other senior officers were present.