SCB MCH plans SOP to check newborn theft incidents

“We found that the paper SNCU gate pass was forged by miscreants in the recent case. Hence, we are planning to issue plastic gate pass which cannot be forged or tampered easily.

Published: 11th October 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: After coming under severe criticism over alleged theft of a newborn baby from Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) recently, a highly restricted area of SCB Medical College and Hospital, embarrassed authorities are planning to come up with a standard operating procedure (SOP) to check reoccurrence of such incident. 

A couple of Pratap Nagari locality under Cuttack Sadar police station were recently arrested for kidnapping a newborn girl by showing fake discharge certificate and gate pass to security personnel at SNCU. Following the incident, the SCB MCH authorities have planned to issue special gate pass made of plastic instead of paper. 

“We found that the paper SNCU gate pass was forged by miscreants in the recent case. Hence, we are planning to issue plastic gate pass which cannot be forged or tampered easily. We are also planning to come up with a SOP for SNCU management to check the reoccurrence of the incident,” said SCB MCH administrative officer Abinash Rout. 

As per the planning, apart from deployment of more security personnel, steps will be taken for thorough checking of gate pass by security personnel before a newborn baby is taken into SNCU. The nursing staff will also have the responsibility to check the pass. 

Similarly, parents and guardians will not be allowed to take their newborn babies from the bed as per their wish. After verification, the nursing staff will hand over the newborn baby to their parents and guardians. 
While the security personnel will be held responsible for unauthorised entry into SNCU, necessary action will be initiated against the nursing staff for irregularities in performing their duty.  “We have chalked out several plans and are going to hold a meeting for their implementation as soon as possible,” said Rout.

