Home States Odisha

5T Secretary visits World Skill Centre

Principal Secretary of Skill Development and Technical Education Hemant Sharma and other officials also visited the WSC. 

Published: 12th October 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

vocational education

Express illustration by Amit Bandre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Secretary to Chief Minister’s Transformative Initiatives (5T) VK Pandian visited the World Skill Centre (WSC) here and reviewed its operational status.He said the centre will emerge as a global brand in skills training and the youth getting trained here will find employment in the best of the companies of the world.

The WSC is providing one year advanced skills training to the youth for world-class employment opportunities. Its curriculum is in the lines of the ITE Education Services (ITEES), Singapore.He interacted with the members and officials of the ITEES who have been associated with the WSC.Principal Secretary of Skill Development and Technical Education Hemant Sharma and other officials also visited the WSC. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp