5T Secretary visits World Skill Centre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Secretary to Chief Minister’s Transformative Initiatives (5T) VK Pandian visited the World Skill Centre (WSC) here and reviewed its operational status.He said the centre will emerge as a global brand in skills training and the youth getting trained here will find employment in the best of the companies of the world.

The WSC is providing one year advanced skills training to the youth for world-class employment opportunities. Its curriculum is in the lines of the ITE Education Services (ITEES), Singapore.He interacted with the members and officials of the ITEES who have been associated with the WSC.Principal Secretary of Skill Development and Technical Education Hemant Sharma and other officials also visited the WSC.

