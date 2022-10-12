Angul: Villagers protest closure of school, seek its reopening

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Hundreds of villagers of Sanakhanjani area in Angul block held a demonstration in front of Angul Collectorate on Tuesday demanding reopening of the Upper Primary School and posting of teachers in the institution.

According to sources, residents of the village and adjoining areas have been running from pillar to post since last April for reopening the school but to no avail. The Sanakhanjani Upper primary School which was catering to the need of five villages was set up in 1982. At a time when there were 61 students on roll in Class VI and VII, the State government closed the school after two of the school teachers retired, the villagers alleged. No new teachers were appointed in the vacant posts. This has put the future of the students in a jeopardy, the locals further claimed.

The villagers also said as there is no school in the nearby areas, the education of these students has been discontinued since April last.The agitated villagers had earlier staged a dharna in front of the school and appealed to the district authorities and political leaders to help the students complete schooling. With no response coming, they were forced to hold demonstration before Collector’s office on the day and submitted a memorandum to the ADM.

The district education officer (DEO) Niranjan Sahoo said, “the block grant school has been closed as per the government guidelines. After the retirement of two teachers the school had to remain closed as per the government order. We are aware of the villagers’ demand. But nothing can be done in this regard.”

