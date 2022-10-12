Dhamnagar bypoll: BJP's Suraj Suryavanshi files papers

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: BJP candidate Suraj Suryavanshi on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the by-election to Dhamnagar Assembly constituency scheduled on November 3.

Suraj is the son of former Dhamnagar MLA Bishnu Sethi whose death necessitated the bypoll. Accompanied by thousands of party workers, Suraj went to the office of Deputy Collector and Election Officer Laxmiprasad Sahu in a grand procession and filed his papers in presence of State BJP president Sameer Mohanty, Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra and State general secretary Golak Mohapatra.

Earlier in the morning, Suraj visited his father’s memorial at his native Mangarajpur village in Tihidi and paid tributes to him. Addressing mediapersons, the State BJP president said people of Dhamnagar had elected Bishnu Sethi for five years. It will be a real tribute to the departed leader if the voters give their blessings to his son and elect him. Bishnu passed away on September 19 while undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

