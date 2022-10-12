Home States Odisha

Dhamnagar bypoll: BJP's Suraj Suryavanshi files papers

BJP candidate Suraj Suryavanshi on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the by-election to Dhamnagar Assembly constituency scheduled on November 3.

Published: 12th October 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: BJP candidate Suraj Suryavanshi on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the by-election to Dhamnagar Assembly constituency scheduled on November 3.

Suraj is the son of former Dhamnagar MLA Bishnu Sethi whose death necessitated the bypoll. Accompanied by thousands of party workers, Suraj went to the office of Deputy Collector and Election Officer Laxmiprasad Sahu in a grand procession and filed his papers in presence of State BJP president Sameer Mohanty, Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra and State general secretary Golak Mohapatra. 

Earlier in the morning, Suraj visited his father’s memorial at his native Mangarajpur village in Tihidi and paid tributes to him. Addressing mediapersons, the State BJP president said people of Dhamnagar had elected Bishnu Sethi for five years. It will be a real tribute to the departed leader if the voters give their blessings to his son and elect him. Bishnu passed away on September 19 while undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhamnagar bypoll BJP
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp