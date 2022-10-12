National parties not able to fight regional forces: Senior journalist Punya Prasun Bajpai

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National parties in the country are still not in a position to give a fight to regional forces, journalist Punya Prasun Bajpai said on Tuesday.Addressing the 38th foundation day of popular Odia daily ‘Sambad’ and 13th anniversary of Kanak TV here, Bajpai said in 2014, when BJP returned to power, Naveen Patnaik led BJD grabbed 20 out of 21 seats in the Lok Saba elections. It won 12 seats in subsequent elections in 2019. The national parties are also struggling in West Bengal.

The trend has been continuing since decades. “Biju Patnaik himself had challenged Indira Gandhi for the post of President in 1969 and later formed his own party Utkal Congress.“After Indira Gandhi’s assassination, there was a wave of Congress. The party won over 400 seats. However, Biju Patnaik didn’t lose the election,” Bajpai said.The senior journalist said the situation is primarily due to the failure of the national parties in understanding the problems of the country though they understand national politics well.

From planning commission, we now have Niti Aayog. However, the socio-economic condition of the aspirational districts, whose number has increased from 75 to 125, has remained the same, Bajpai lamented. He also asked media houses not to get trapped in a business model where politicians or advertisers start controlling them.

Stating that role of media has become more important and grown bigger to bring truth to fore, he said, “We are in a phase where it feels like even a question tossed to the air is being heard and there could be some reaction to it.”Even Opposition parties are alleging they not being allowed to ask question on the floor in parliament, Bajpai said. Sambad Group Chairman Soumya Ranjan Patnaik said media should not focus on advertising model but instead concentrate on the needs and demands of their readers and viewers.

