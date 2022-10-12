Home States Odisha

Odisha cracker traders in state of uncertainty ahead of Diwali

Though some wholesalers have already applied for permission for selling fireworks, they are not sure of getting the licence and stocking up the products. 

Published: 12th October 2022

CUTTACK: Fireworks traders of Cuttack are in a state of uncertainty for the upcoming Diwali festival with government yet to take a decision on sale and use of firecrackers this year.The State government had restricted sale of fireworks for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Though some wholesalers have already applied for permission for selling fireworks, they are not sure of getting the licence and stocking up the products. 

“With just 12 days left for Diwali, we are in uncertainty over availing licence and hence we cannot go for stocking up fireworks,” said some fireworks traders who are waiting for permission from the Commissionerate Police. “We are not able to go for manufacturing fireworks for this Diwali as we failed to comply with the stringent fire safety measures laid down for availing licence. We however are hopeful of getting permission for sale of fireworks,” said several fireworks manufacturers of Padmapur and its adjacent localities who used to avail annual licence for manufacturing firecrackers from March 31 every year before the pandemic.  

“Whether the fireworks traders will be given permission or conditions will be imposed, depends upon the decision of the State government,” Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra said. If the State government allows, then as per the direction of the Supreme Court, permission will be given for sale and use of green fireworks only, he added.

