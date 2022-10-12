Home States Odisha

Odisha govt urged for legal protection to OBC quota

Published: 12th October 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Quota, reservation

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Close on the heels of the decision of the Karnataka government to move the Centre for providing legal protection to enhanced reservation for scheduled categories and other backward classes in government jobs and educational institutions, a similar demand is getting louder from political parties and organisations fighting for the rights of the vast majority of OBCs in Odisha.

The BJP which has been crticising the State government for not fulfilling the constitutional mandate of providing 27 per cent reservation to OBCs in jobs and education, urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to approach the Centre to give a shield from judicial review of the quota exceeding the 50 per cent benchmark held by the Supreme Court. “When a State like Karnataka has made a provision of 32 per cent reservation for OBCs, there is no justification for keeping the reservation at 11.25 per cent in Odisha. The BJD government has proved that it is anti-OBC by deliberately denying majority population their constitutional rights,” said State BJP OBC Morcha president Surath Biswal.

In a belated move, the State government decided to keep 10 per cent seats in technical institutions reserved for economically weaker sections (EWS) but the demand of the OBC is still not fulfilled, he said. Former Union Minister Srikanta Jena said only six per cent general category population are getting 60 per cent reservation while 94 per cent of the population (ST, SC and OBC) are getting 40 per cent reservation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OBC quota Odisha
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp