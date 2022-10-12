Reluctant to return to school, 12-year-old immolates himself in Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A Class VII student is battling for life after he set himself afire on Tuesday reportedly because he did not want to go to his boarding school. The incident took place in Samarpita village within Tomaka police limits in the district. The 12-year-old boy, a student of Sri Aurobindo Integral School in Dahani Gadia area, allegedly tried to end his life when his parents were away from home.

Sources said the minor had come home to spend the Puja holidays with family. As the school reopened after the holidays on Tuesday, his father wanted to take him back to his hostel. However, the boy was interested to visit nearby places to witness the ongoing Laxmi Puja celebration.

His mother Gitanjali said, the 12-year-old was scheduled to go back to his school hostel today after the Puja vacation. When his father told him to get ready, he refused. Instead, he wanted to visit Laxmi Puja pandals in the area. Seeing his reluctance, the boy’s father decided to take him to the school at 4 pm after returning from work. “Till afternoon, he was with me. When I went to the nearby pond to wash clothes, he set himself afire at home,” said Gitanjali.

On being informed about the incident by locals, Gitanjali rushed home and found her son in flames. With the help of neighbours, she doused the fire and took him to Danagadi community health centre at Kalinga Nagar.Later, the minor was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated. Sources said the boy has sustained severe burn injuries.

The parents said there was neither any rift in the family nor did they rebuke their son over his unwillingness to go to school. So far, no complaint has been lodged with the local police in this connection.

