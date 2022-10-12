Home States Odisha

Reluctant to return to school, 12-year-old immolates himself in Jajpur

However, the boy was interested to visit nearby places to witness the ongoing Laxmi Puja celebration.

Published: 12th October 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

immolation

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A Class VII student is battling for life after he set himself afire on Tuesday reportedly because he did not want to go to his boarding school. The incident took place in Samarpita village within Tomaka police limits in the district. The 12-year-old boy, a student of Sri Aurobindo Integral School in Dahani Gadia area, allegedly tried to end his life when his parents were away from home.

Sources said the minor had come home to spend the Puja holidays with family. As the school reopened after the holidays on Tuesday, his father wanted to take him back to his hostel. However, the boy was interested to visit nearby places to witness the ongoing Laxmi Puja celebration.

His mother Gitanjali said, the 12-year-old was scheduled to go back to his school hostel today after the Puja vacation. When his father told him to get ready, he refused. Instead, he wanted to visit Laxmi Puja pandals in the area. Seeing his reluctance, the boy’s father decided to take him to the school at 4 pm after returning from work. “Till afternoon, he was with me. When I went to the nearby pond to wash clothes, he set himself afire at home,” said Gitanjali.

On being informed about the incident by locals, Gitanjali rushed home and found her son in flames. With the help of neighbours, she doused the fire and took him to Danagadi community health centre at Kalinga Nagar.Later, the minor was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated. Sources said the boy has sustained severe burn injuries.

The parents said there was neither any rift in the family nor did they rebuke their son over his unwillingness to go to school. So far, no complaint has been lodged with the local police in this connection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jajpur
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp