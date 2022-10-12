Student’s body traced after a month, murder suspected

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With the recovery of the body of 19-year-old engineering student Hemant Mallick with injury marks, the missing case registered with the Golanthara police has taken a new turn. Parents of the deceased hailing from Mohana in Gajapati district suspect it to be a case of murder.

According to sources, alongside engineering diploma at a private college in Golanthara, Mallick used to work part-time at an eatery there. However, even after his college closed for Puja vacations, he continued working at the eatery.

He used to talk to his parents over phone regularly but since September 11, he did not respond to their calls following which the deceased’s brother Sukant lodged a missing complaint with Golanthara police on September 13.

After a month-long search to trace Mallick, police recovered his body on a railway track near Haldiapadar on Sunday. Sukant alleged that Mallick had earlier shared that he had a fight with a staff of the eatery after which they had asked him to remain careful. “We assumed he was murdered as he suddenly went missing and his phone remained switched off as well,” Sukant said.

Golanthara inspector in-charge Bibekananda Mahanta said a case was registered and reason of Mallick’s death can be ascertained after receiving autopsy reports.

