Bribery: BEO, data entry operator in Vigilance net

By Express News Service

NUAPADA/BALANGIR: Vigilance officials on Wednesday caught the block education officer (BEO) of Balangir red-handed while he was accepting Rs 10,000 bribe from an assistant teacher. The accused was identified as Raghab Panigrahi.

Sources said Panigrahi had allegedly demanded the bribe from the teacher to submit a favourable inquiry report in the departmental proceeding initiated against him. The entire bribe money was recovered from the BEO.

Similarly, Vigilance officials caught a data entry operator in the tehsildar’s office of Nuapada’s Khariar red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 for issuing residential certificate from the complainant.

The accused was identified as Bholamaheswar Dandasena. The complainant had alleged that the data entry operator had demanded Rs 30,000 bribe for processing applications for issuing residential certificates in favour of 15 persons.

Accordingly, a trap was led and Vigilance officials caught Dandasena red-handed while he was accepting the bribe money from the complainant.

A case was registered and the accused produced in court.



