Home States Odisha

Bribery: BEO, data entry operator in Vigilance net

Sources said Panigrahi had allegedly demanded the bribe from the teacher to submit a favourable inquiry report in the departmental proceeding initiated against him.

Published: 13th October 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery, graft

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NUAPADA/BALANGIR: Vigilance officials on Wednesday caught the block education officer (BEO) of Balangir red-handed while he was accepting Rs 10,000 bribe from an assistant teacher. The accused was identified as Raghab Panigrahi.

Sources said Panigrahi had allegedly demanded the bribe from the teacher to submit a favourable inquiry report in the departmental proceeding initiated against him. The entire bribe money was recovered from the BEO.

Similarly, Vigilance officials caught a data entry operator in the tehsildar’s office of Nuapada’s Khariar red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 for issuing residential certificate from the complainant.

The accused was identified as Bholamaheswar Dandasena. The complainant had alleged that the data entry operator had demanded Rs 30,000 bribe for processing applications for issuing residential certificates in favour of 15 persons. 

Accordingly, a trap was led and Vigilance officials caught Dandasena red-handed while he was accepting the bribe money from the complainant.
A case was registered and the accused produced in court.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp