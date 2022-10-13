CMC to start ‘In-Situ’ ecological rejuvenation of Cuttack water bodies 

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation has initiated steps for ‘In-Situ’ ecological rejuvenation of water bodies and wetlands under its jurisdiction for complete transformation of water quality to IS:2296.The civic body has identified two ponds- Ganga Mandir and Sikharpur Kora Pokhari - for rejuvenation on experimental basis under Atal Mission For Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT)-2.0 scheme

It has invited expression of interest (EoI) from experienced and eligible bidders with relevant Cownomics Technology tie-ups to be empanelled as vendors for the purpose.Cownomics Technology is a vedic science-based approach for ‘In-Situ’ rejuvenation and restoration of water bodies and wetlands through ‘resurrection of native ecology.’

In this approach, contamination or pollution through drains or nullahs is neither diverted nor stopped or removed physically.Rather,‘resurrected aqua-ecology’ is enabled to consume and digest the contamination. The entire nutrient overload is transformed into raw material for strengthening of the aquatic food chain.

The project is purely focussed on the re-establishment of native ecology of water bodies and wetlands. It aims at maintaining the water balance of the existing water bodies by restoring their original depth and holding capacity.

It will reinstate the natural ecosystem by maintaining the aqua ecology of the water bodies without any physical or wet excavation of any sludge thereby ensuring that the entire sludge (organic or inorganic) is consumed and digested in aqua-ecology and making the water quality adequate enough to support life, with a clear and straight forward objective to eradicate all harmful foul smell, mosquito colonies, microbial infestation etc, said CMC executive engineer DR Tripathy.

