Govt expedites process to fill up vacant posts in departments

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hit by slow pace of budget utilisation in the first two quarters owing to large scale vacancies and lack of monitoring, the State government has asked all departments to furnish vacancy positions at the earliest and senior officers to visit districts to supervise implementation of programmes.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra has advised secretaries and senior officers entrusted with the charge of districts to regularly visit and resolve local issues relating to implementation of projects and delivery of services. He has asked all departments to furnish requisition for recruitment to vacant Group C posts at the district level to the Chairman of Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) by October 31. The OSSSC will not entertain any requisition from Heads of Department and Subordinate Offices thereafter, he warned.

Over two lakh government posts are lying vacant in the State. Projects are stuck as contractual employees with less accountability are managing the show in several departments.Budget utilisation has come down by around four per cent during the April-August period. The total expenditure was 23.6 per cent of the budget provision till August compared to utilisation of around 27.7 per cent during the corresponding period of last fiscal.

The State government had placed a budget of Rs 2 lakh crore for 2022-23 and the expenditure (excluding debt repayment) has been targeted at Rs 1,85,999 crore, which is an increase of 28 per cent over the revised estimate of Rs 1,45,246 crore in 2021-22.

The departments, which are going slow on spending, have been asked to conduct detailed consultation with the Directorates and field functionaries to prioritise the budget proposal within the ceiling for ensuring full utilisation of the budget provision. As sometimes Central allocation is being delayed due to late submission of utilisation certificates (UCs), the Chief Secretary has instructed all departments to submit UCs in respect of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) grants on time since there will be no revalidation after 12 months.

They have also been asked to expedite the expenditure for all SDRF grants till last year by October 31 and submit the UCs. On utilisation of DMF and OMBADC funds, the departments will have to furnish requisition for funds on projects, which would push up expenditure and focus on new projects on education and health.

Meanwhile, the State government has planned to work out a financial limit for third-party evaluation of flagship schemes. The head of the departments have been advised to formulate multi-year planning for implementation of flagship schemes and execution of major infrastructure projects.

