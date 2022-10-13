Home States Odisha

Govt expedites process to fill up vacant posts in departments

Chief Secy asks departments to furnish requisition for recruitment to Group C posts to OSSSC

Published: 13th October 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

jobs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hit by slow pace of budget utilisation in the first two quarters owing to large scale vacancies and lack of monitoring, the State government has asked all departments to furnish vacancy positions at the earliest and senior officers to visit districts to supervise implementation of programmes.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra has advised secretaries and senior officers entrusted with the charge of districts to regularly visit and resolve local issues relating to implementation of projects and delivery of services. He has asked all departments to furnish requisition for recruitment to vacant Group C posts at the district level to the Chairman of Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) by October 31. The OSSSC will not entertain any requisition from Heads of Department and Subordinate Offices thereafter, he warned. 

Over two lakh government posts are lying vacant in the State. Projects are stuck as contractual employees with less accountability are managing the show in several departments.Budget utilisation has come down by around four per cent during the April-August period. The total expenditure was 23.6 per cent of the budget provision till August compared to utilisation of around 27.7 per cent during the corresponding period of last fiscal.

The State government had placed a budget of Rs 2 lakh crore for 2022-23 and the expenditure (excluding debt repayment) has been targeted at Rs 1,85,999 crore, which is an increase of 28 per cent over the revised estimate of Rs 1,45,246 crore in 2021-22.

The departments, which are going slow on spending, have been asked to conduct detailed consultation with the Directorates and field functionaries to prioritise the budget proposal within the ceiling for ensuring full utilisation of the budget provision. As sometimes Central allocation is being delayed due to late submission of utilisation certificates (UCs), the Chief Secretary has instructed all departments to submit UCs in respect of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) grants on time since there will be no revalidation after 12 months.

They have also been asked to expedite the expenditure for all SDRF grants till last year by October 31 and submit the UCs. On utilisation of DMF and OMBADC funds, the departments will have to furnish requisition for funds on projects, which would push up expenditure and focus on new projects on education and health. 

Meanwhile, the State government has planned to work out a financial limit for third-party evaluation of flagship schemes. The head of the departments have been advised to formulate multi-year planning for implementation of flagship schemes and execution of major infrastructure projects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp