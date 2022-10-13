Home States Odisha

Higher Edu Secy seeks report on BJB ‘ragging’ death

The first-year undergraduate student of allegedly died by suicide on the night of July 1 in her hostel room at the Karubaki hostel on the college premises.

Published: 13th October 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Secretary of the Higher Education department Bishnupada Sethi has sought a status report on the alleged suicide of a BJB Autonomous College student from the Bhubaneswar DCP at the earliest. The first-year undergraduate student of allegedly died by suicide on the night of July 1 in her hostel room at the Karubaki hostel on the college premises. She left behind a suicide note alleging that she was being ragged by three of her seniors. Although over three months have passed since then, police are yet to make any headway. She hailed from Athagarh and her parents have been on dharna here since the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp