Higher Edu Secy seeks report on BJB ‘ragging’ death

BHUBANESWAR: Secretary of the Higher Education department Bishnupada Sethi has sought a status report on the alleged suicide of a BJB Autonomous College student from the Bhubaneswar DCP at the earliest. The first-year undergraduate student of allegedly died by suicide on the night of July 1 in her hostel room at the Karubaki hostel on the college premises. She left behind a suicide note alleging that she was being ragged by three of her seniors. Although over three months have passed since then, police are yet to make any headway. She hailed from Athagarh and her parents have been on dharna here since the incident.

