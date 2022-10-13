Home States Odisha

Low water supply from Kolab hits farmers

Inadequate release of water from the Upper Kolab irrigation project to the tail end has hit kharif paddy cultivation in Koraput district. 

Published: 13th October 2022 06:35 AM

water scarcity

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Inadequate release of water from the Upper Kolab irrigation project to the tail end has hit kharif paddy cultivation in Koraput district. Crops over 2,000 hectare land have been affected due to insufficient water flow from the project.

Sources said Upper Kolab project authorities had decided to release water for around 42,000 hectare land in Jeypore, Kotpad, Borrigumma and Kundra blocks for the ensuing kharif season in July. As per requirement, minimum 42 cubic metre per second water should have been released to the canals linked to the project in order for to reach the agriculture land in the blocks. However, water release from the project has dipped to below 25 cubic metre per second in the last 10 days. 

Farmers of Kotpad region are the worst hit. Significantly,  the crops are not in flowering stage and require adequate amount of water at this stage. Paddy crops in the upper parts of the blocks have turned yellowish in colour due to insufficient water. 

“We have been demanding the Kolab authorities to enhance amount of water that is released to the canals but in vain,” said leader of Kotpad Krushak Samaj, Sukria Pradhan. Meanwhile, Kolab project additional chief engineer B Kandala Rao said release of water into the irrigation canal has been decreased due to low power productivity . “We are aware of the farmers’ issues and have written to OHPC to enhance power generation from the dam so that we can increase  water level in the canal for agriculture project,” he said . 

Interestingly, though Kolab dam is in Koraput district, the power that is generated from it is decided by a high-level committee based in Bhubaneswar. The local authorities of Water Resources department can only monitor power generation and water release in the canal.
 

Comments

