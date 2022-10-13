No cyclone threat to Odisha: IMD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Global Forecast System (GFS) has indicated formation of a tropical storm over the Bay of Bengal soon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday clarified there is no threat of cyclone to Odisha for the next seven days.

The GFS model has forecast that the tropical storm will make landfall near Odisha coast on October 21 night. As per IMD’s extended range forecast, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea between October 14 and 20.

However, there is a low probability of the system’s further intensification which is expected to move west-northwestwards. “There is no possibility of a cyclone over Bay of Bengal in the next seven days,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das.

“Apart from IMD’s own prediction system, we follow at least 10 different weather models and of them only one is indicating formation of a cyclonic storm. People are advised not to believe in rumours,” he added.

