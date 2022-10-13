Odisha govt ties up with Apollo Hospital for Hockey WC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has tied up with Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela for meeting health emergencies of international hockey players during the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in January next year.

Directors of Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) will coordinate with Apollo Hospital for smooth management of health issues during the mega sports event.

Health Secretary Shalini Pandit has asked Capital Hospital and RGH to keep the casualty, OPD, diagnostic places, beds and drugs in readiness besides initiate steps for proper engagement of manpower in the two places as the first point of contact hospital for the spectators.

Director of Medical Education and Training Dr RR Mohanty is the nodal officer in respect of healthcare for players. He will coordinate with the municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela along with Apollo Hospital to address the players’ health issues.

With focus on food safety measures that will be followed meticulously for the entire event for both the players and spectators, the Health and Family Welfare department has decided to prepare an SOP in consultation with the Sports and Youth Services department.

Food Safety Commissioner will provide SOP for food safety with the measures to be followed after the Sports and Youth Services department shares the information on maintenance of hygiene and preparation of food at the venues, said Pandit.

The State government has also decided to follow Covid testing protocol during the World Cup. Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra is the nodal officer for supervising the protocol. The Sports and Youth Services Department will intimate the required number of RTPCR and antigen tests to be conducted at the venues.

“The CHCs and PHCs adjacent to the venues will be strengthened for providing treatment to spectators in case of emergencies. A WhatsApp group will be formed for better monitoring of activities during the event,” she added.

