Home States Odisha

Orissa HC CJ inaugurates JIMA office in Cuttack

The idea of a separate entity to deal with judicial infrastructure was mooted at a conference of Chief Justices held in April, 2022 in New Delhi.

Published: 13th October 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice S Muralidhar inaugurating JIMA in Cuttack on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Orissa High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar on Wednesday inaugurated the office of Judicial Infrastructure Management Agency (JIMA), a dedicated Division established by the State government in consultation with the High Court, on the premises of Circle Office of the Roads & Buildings department here. The idea of a separate entity to deal with judicial infrastructure was mooted at a conference of Chief Justices held in April, 2022 in New Delhi.  JIMA, the first of its kind in the country, could be seen as a response by the Odisha government at the State level to address the need. 

As adequate and quality infrastructure has direct impact on administration of justice and as physical infrastructure like buildings of the court complexes and residential quarters of judges and staffs form an important component of the judicial infrastructure, the function of JIMA would be to exclusively manage the construction and maintenance of all such infrastructure of the State.

JIMA, comprising engineers and architects, will act as a nodal agency for monitoring of physical and financial status of the infrastructure projects of the State Judiciary.  Besides, it will look after project preparation, drawing and design, architecture, procurement, award of contracts, engineering supervision for new projects and also take care of maintenance and renovation of the existing projects and the annual maintenance contracts. 

Chairman, High Court’s Building Committee for the High Court projects Justice Jaswant Singh, Chairman, High Court’s Building Committee for the Subordinate Court Justice BR Sarangi, along with members of both the Building Committees and the Judges of Orissa High Court, Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Dr R Balakrishna and Principal Secretary, Finance Vishal Dev were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Cuttack S Muralidhar
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp