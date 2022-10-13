Home States Odisha

Single window relief for SC, ST victims of atrocities: Naveen

The portal will also ensure end-to-end processing of atrocity cases registered in various police stations of the state.

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday virtually launched Single Window Application Atrocity Compensation Assistance and Relief (SAACAR), a portal to facilitate faster investigation and payment of compensation to the victims in scheduled tribe and scheduled caste atrocity cases.

Launching the portal on virtual platform, the Chief Minister said compensation will be paid to the victims in such atrocity cases within 21 days. Since the entire process starting from filing of first information report, medical report, caste certificate and submission of joint investigation report have been completely digitised, investigation will be faster. 

The portal will also ensure end-to-end processing of atrocity cases registered in various police stations of the state. The compensation amount will be directly paid to the accounts of the victims.The portal will address delays caused by the existing manual system of inquiry and payment of compensation to the victims. “My government is committed to the welfare of the SC and ST communities and this new portal will bring a huge solace to the victims of atrocity cases,” he said. 

The Chief Minister thanked the Home, ST and SC Development and Revenue and Disaster Management departments for developing the portal which will increase efficiency in delivery mechanism of the government through the 5T initiative. 

Among others, Ministers Pramila Mallick, Jagannath Saraka, Tusharkanti Behera, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, DGP Sunil Bsansal, 5T secretary VK Pandian were present.

