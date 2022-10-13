Home States Odisha

Three held with brown sugar worth Rs 80 lakh

Excise officials arrested three persons including a woman and seized 800 gram brown sugar worth around Rs 80 lakh from their possession on Wednesday.

Published: 13th October 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Fake currency, Drugs, Intenet

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Excise officials arrested three persons including a woman and seized 800 gram brown sugar worth around Rs 80 lakh from their possession on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Sk Subhanuddin (28) and Anita Barik (22) of Patharpura in Jaleswar and and Dibakar Nayak (23) of Kantabani village in Kamarda. 

Subhanuddin and Anita were caught with 480 gram brown sugar. Similarly, 480 gram was seized from Dibakar. The trio had procured the contraband from neighbouring West Bengal and Bangladesh. 
Excise Inspector Abhiram Sahoo said a team of officials impersonating as buyers reached out to drug peddlers of Jaleswar and Kamarda areas.

Acting on a tip-off, the Excise team conducted raids in the houses of the arrested trio and seized the contraband. They were peddling brown sugar in Balasore and Bhadrak districts. The accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is underway. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp