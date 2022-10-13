Three held with brown sugar worth Rs 80 lakh

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Excise officials arrested three persons including a woman and seized 800 gram brown sugar worth around Rs 80 lakh from their possession on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Sk Subhanuddin (28) and Anita Barik (22) of Patharpura in Jaleswar and and Dibakar Nayak (23) of Kantabani village in Kamarda.

Subhanuddin and Anita were caught with 480 gram brown sugar. Similarly, 480 gram was seized from Dibakar. The trio had procured the contraband from neighbouring West Bengal and Bangladesh.

Excise Inspector Abhiram Sahoo said a team of officials impersonating as buyers reached out to drug peddlers of Jaleswar and Kamarda areas.

Acting on a tip-off, the Excise team conducted raids in the houses of the arrested trio and seized the contraband. They were peddling brown sugar in Balasore and Bhadrak districts. The accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.

