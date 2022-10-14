Home States Odisha

Antisocial activities on rise in Jeypore DHH

Since the DHH is situated four kilometre away from the town, the area gets desolate during the evening hours.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The rise of unlawful activities in the Jeypore district headquarters hospital (DHH) has become a cause of concern for both the medical staff and locals of the area.Sources said, since the DHH is situated four kilometre away from the town, the area gets desolate during the evening hours. Taking advantage of this, drunkards trespass into the hospital and create nuisance. They often pick quarrels with the hospital staff and patients’ relatives. Even as such situations recur, they are never reported to the police out of fear. 

“We witness such disturbances daily but try to avoid reacting to them,” said a DHH staff requesting anonymity. Official sources informed that though the district administration was requested to set up a police outpost in the DHH for the safety and security of patients and staff, nothing has been done so far.

“We have appealed to the administration to establish a police outpost on the hospital premises,” said Jeypore DHH superintendent Rabi Narayan Mishra.Contacted, Jeypore SDPO Arup Avishek Behera said that a proposal for setting up a police outpost in the DHH has been placed before the police headquarters and we are awaiting the nod for the same. 

Comments

