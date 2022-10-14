Home States Odisha

BDOs continuance violation of model code, says CEO

Besides, an officer who is native of the district cannot continue in the post when the model code of conduct is in force.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) on Thursday clarified that continuance of block development officers (BDOs) in Dhamnagar and Tihidi blocks was in violation of model code of conduct of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The BJP had sought intervention of the Election Commission of India regarding the transfer of the two BDOs alleging that it was done with ulterior motives ahead of the upcoming Dhamnagar bypoll.
Countering allegations made by the State BJP in this regard, the office of the CEO said that Dhamnagar BDO Durga Charan Murmu continued in the post since September 5, 2018, which is more than three years and Basant Kumar Sahani, BDO of Tihidi, is a native of Bhadrak district.

It clarified that no officer connected with a bypoll can continue for more than three years in that constituency. Besides, an officer who is native of the district cannot continue in the post when the model code of conduct is in force.

In a letter to the ECI, BJP MP from Balasore Pratap Sarangi alleged the the two BDOs were transferred on October 7, four days after the model code of conduct came into effect. “The order of transfer has been passed by the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department. The Principal Secretary of the department is Sushil Kumar Lohani, who also serves as the Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha,” Sarangi said.

Alleging that the transfer of the BDOs were done with a malicious and mischievous intention, Sarangi said, such conduct of the CEO, apart from being unconstitutional and undemocratic, appears to be politically motivated and has raised serious doubts and apprehensions in the minds of the electorate regarding the conduct of free and fair polls in Odisha.”

