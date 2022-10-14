Dhamnagar bypoll: Rebellion in BJD camp after Abanti candidature

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD’s game plan of playing the woman card by fielding Abanti to counter sympathy wave in favour of the BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj Sthitaprajna seems to have backfired as it has alienated the major camps in Dhamnagar.The situation has come to such a point that party workers belonging to the faction of former MLA Rajendra Das have openly revolted Abanti Das’s candidature for the bypoll.

The possibility of Das filing his nomination paper as a rebel candidate cannot be ruled out altogether even as the party has pressed into service several MLAs besides organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das and Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak to persuade him.

A sulking Das and his rival Muktikanta Mondal, also a former MLA and husband of BJD MP from Bhadrak Lok Sabha seat Manjulata Mondal, are not happy over the candidature of Abanti. Sources said Mondal had tacitly supported the candidature of Abanti to scuttle the chances of Das getting the ticket when it became clear that he is not going to be fielded because of one-man, one-post formula.

Sources said that the BJD used Abanti, a protege of Das, to scuttle his chances of getting the ticket. Das had brought Abanti into politics and promoted her. He is also stated to have played a major role in her becoming the chairperson of Tihidi block. The BJD leadership had assured Das that he was going to be nominated, but a last minute change of mind by the BJD leadership has surprised Das and his followers.

Meanwhile, talking to mediapersons at Dhamnagar, Das neither confirmed nor denied about his contesting as an independent. “I am consulting with my supporters. I will take a decision,” he said. The last date of filing nomination is October 14.

