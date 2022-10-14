Guv directs Sambalpur University to initiate action against ex-VC

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Governor of Odisha has directed the authorities of Sambalpur University (SU) to take a decision on initiating action against former vice-chancellor (VC) Sanjiv Mittal for financial irregularities during his tenure.

Confirming the development, registrar of SU Nruparaj Sahu said, “On the basis of the direction issued by the office of the Governor and Chancellor, we have decided to hold a meeting of the syndicate on October 18. The syndicate will take a decision on the action to be taken on the matter.”

Mittal was accused of embezzling funds sanctioned for implementation of Swachh Vidyalaya Abhiyan Prakalp. Bilaspur-based South Eastern Coalfields Ltd had sanctioned Rs 33.44 lakh from its corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to Sambalpur University for implementation of the project last year.

Mittal, who was the VC during that period, allegedly appointed himself as the project implementing officer. He got the funds transferred from the account of Comptroller of Finance to the project account. Subsequently, he transferred Rs 25 lakh to his wife’s account and Rs 4 lakh to his son’s account in November last year. An inquiry into the allegations was also conducted following a direction from the Governor.

After serving as a professor in the University School of Management Studies in Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi, Mittal was appointed as the VC of Sambalpur University in January 2021 for a period of four years.

He first went on leave from July 26 to 30 this year. Later, he extended his leave. On August 28, Mittal resigned from the post of VC.

