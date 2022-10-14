Home States Odisha

Guv directs Sambalpur University to initiate action against ex-VC

Mittal, who was the VC during that period, allegedly appointed himself as the project implementing officer.

Published: 14th October 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Sambalpur University

Sambalpur University (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Governor of Odisha has directed the authorities of Sambalpur University (SU) to take a decision on initiating action against former vice-chancellor (VC) Sanjiv Mittal for financial irregularities during his tenure.

Confirming the development, registrar of SU Nruparaj Sahu said, “On the basis of the direction issued by the office of the Governor and Chancellor, we have decided to hold a meeting of the syndicate on October 18. The syndicate will take a decision on the action to be taken on the matter.”

Mittal was accused of embezzling funds sanctioned for implementation of Swachh Vidyalaya Abhiyan Prakalp. Bilaspur-based South Eastern Coalfields Ltd had sanctioned Rs 33.44 lakh from its corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to Sambalpur University for implementation of the project last year. 

Mittal, who was the VC during that period, allegedly appointed himself as the project implementing officer. He got the funds transferred from the account of Comptroller of Finance to the project account. Subsequently, he transferred Rs 25 lakh to his wife’s account and Rs 4 lakh to his son’s account in November last year. An inquiry into the allegations was also conducted following a direction from the Governor.

After serving as a professor in the University School of Management Studies in Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi, Mittal was appointed as the VC of Sambalpur University in January 2021 for a period of four years. 

He first went on leave from July 26 to 30 this year. Later, he extended his leave. On August 28, Mittal resigned from the post of VC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sambalpur University
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp