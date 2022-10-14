Home States Odisha

Man held for insulting post on Prophet

In a separate incident, Raghunathpur police on Thursday arrested a man for opening fake account in the name of a local woman and posting her obscene photos on Facebook.

Published: 14th October 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Image for representational purpose)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Naugaon police on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old man of Karania village for allegedly posting provocative remarks against Prophet Muhammad on social media.The accused was identified as Jayprakash Mohanty, a contractual worker in a reputed company in Paradip town.

Mohanty had reportedly posted objectionable remarks against the Prophet on Facebook which went viral. This post sparked tension in the area following which members of the local minority community took up the matter with police.

Taking the matter seriously, police suo motu registered a case against Mohanty under sections 153(A), 295(A), 505 of the IPC and section 67 of the IT Act. Naugaon IIC Anirudha Nayak said the accused was arrested and produced in court.

In a separate incident, Raghunathpur police on Thursday arrested a man for opening fake account in the name of a local woman and posting her obscene photos on Facebook. The accused is Sagar Kumar Das of Gupti within Rajanagar police limits in Kendrapara district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp