Man held for insulting post on Prophet

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Naugaon police on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old man of Karania village for allegedly posting provocative remarks against Prophet Muhammad on social media.The accused was identified as Jayprakash Mohanty, a contractual worker in a reputed company in Paradip town.

Mohanty had reportedly posted objectionable remarks against the Prophet on Facebook which went viral. This post sparked tension in the area following which members of the local minority community took up the matter with police.

Taking the matter seriously, police suo motu registered a case against Mohanty under sections 153(A), 295(A), 505 of the IPC and section 67 of the IT Act. Naugaon IIC Anirudha Nayak said the accused was arrested and produced in court.

In a separate incident, Raghunathpur police on Thursday arrested a man for opening fake account in the name of a local woman and posting her obscene photos on Facebook. The accused is Sagar Kumar Das of Gupti within Rajanagar police limits in Kendrapara district.

