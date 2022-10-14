Home States Odisha

Naveen unveils upgraded, new services at AHPGIC

The Chief Minister said the State government is committed to transform AHPGIC into one of the best cancer care institutes of the country.

Published: 14th October 2022 06:26 AM

CM Naveen Patnaik virtually unveils upgraded services at AHPGIC | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday virtually inaugurated several upgraded and new services at Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) here.The facilities have been set up on a six-storey building constructed over the existing LINAC centre of the institute at a cost of `38.36 crore. These include an in-patient department (IPD), an intensive care unit (ICU) for comprehensive cancer care and a Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography Scan (PET-CT) scan machine. 

The Chief Minister said the State government is committed to transform AHPGIC into one of the best cancer care institutes of the country. The new facilities will be immensely helpful in boosting cancer care and management at the institute. With the commissioning of IPD and ICU services, the bed strength of the institute will increase to 507 from 281 including a 20 bed ICU.  “This will certainly be a huge relief for patients,” he asserted. 

The CM said PET-CT scan is considered as one of the central pillars in management of cancer. “The PET-CT scan facility at AHPGIC is first-of-its-kind in a State government hospital. Along with the LINAC machine, more facilities are also being developed for diagnosis and treatment of patients,” he said. The government has included further expansion of AHPGIC under the SCB re-development plan. A new OT complex, OPD, pathology, academic area and resident hostels will be developed under the plan.  

“In order to strengthen cancer care in the State, government has approved cancer care units in 10 districts. Besides, we have already initiated steps to set up specialised cancer hospitals at Bargarh and Jharsuguda. We have also set up palliative care centres at the district level. I believe with these steps, Odisha will emerge as a hub of cancer care in the eastern region of the country,” said the Chief Minister. He advised doctors and para-medical staff to treat cancer patients with empathy and develop confidence in them.

