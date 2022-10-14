Open revolt in BJD, former MLA files nomination as independent for Dhamnagar by-poll

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former MLA Rajendra Das on Monday openly revolted against the party leadership and filed nomination papers for the Dhamnagar by-poll as an independent candidate after he was denied ticket by the BJD.

Das went in a procession to the block office at Bhadrak along with his supporters before the submitting the nomination papers. “I am confident about winning as I have the blessings of my elders and support of the public,” Das told mediapersons.

Stating that his aim is to serve the people of Dhamnagar, Das announced that he will not withdraw his nomination papers. Alleging that he had lost by a narrow margin in the 2019 assembly polls because of rival faction in the BJD, Das said he is confident of winning this time.

Ruling BJD’s decision to field Abanti Das, chairperson of Tihidi panchayat samiti had sparked off strong resentment from the supporters of Das. Day-long efforts on Thursday by the BJD’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das and several other MLAs to persuade Das had failed.

Several BJD leaders maintained that the move by Das is likely to affect the party’s campaign for the election. Das was among the frontrunners as the potential nominee of the party for the by-poll.

Das had successfully contested the assembly election from Dhamnagar as a BJD candidate in 2009 by defeating Bishnu Charan Sethi. However, he had lost to Sethi in 2019 election by a margin of less than 5000 votes.

BHUBANESWAR: Former MLA Rajendra Das on Monday openly revolted against the party leadership and filed nomination papers for the Dhamnagar by-poll as an independent candidate after he was denied ticket by the BJD. Das went in a procession to the block office at Bhadrak along with his supporters before the submitting the nomination papers. “I am confident about winning as I have the blessings of my elders and support of the public,” Das told mediapersons. Stating that his aim is to serve the people of Dhamnagar, Das announced that he will not withdraw his nomination papers. Alleging that he had lost by a narrow margin in the 2019 assembly polls because of rival faction in the BJD, Das said he is confident of winning this time. Ruling BJD’s decision to field Abanti Das, chairperson of Tihidi panchayat samiti had sparked off strong resentment from the supporters of Das. Day-long efforts on Thursday by the BJD’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das and several other MLAs to persuade Das had failed. Several BJD leaders maintained that the move by Das is likely to affect the party’s campaign for the election. Das was among the frontrunners as the potential nominee of the party for the by-poll. Das had successfully contested the assembly election from Dhamnagar as a BJD candidate in 2009 by defeating Bishnu Charan Sethi. However, he had lost to Sethi in 2019 election by a margin of less than 5000 votes.