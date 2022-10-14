Palm chopping case: Odisha govt gets NCST summons

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has summoned the State government over the chopping of palm and leg of a tribal migrant labourer, and the distress migration of tribals in Odisha’s KBK region.The Commission has asked the Chief Secretary of Odisha, Gajapati Collector and SP to submit an action taken report on the horrifying incident within seven days.

On September 13, Sanka Murmu (45) of Gajapati district was allegedly assaulted by labour contractors for demanding wages for working in a cement factory in Uttar Pradesh. One of his palms and a leg were chopped off and he was dumped at his home.

According to petitioner and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, Murmu and five others had gone to Cuttack after a person of Boudh district promised them work in Delhi. On way, some youths lured them to work in a cement factory in Uttar Pradesh and promised them Rs 20,000 a month.

“When the labourers asked for advance wages, the youths, purportedly labour contractors, gave them pouches of locally-made liquor. After consuming the liquor, Murmu fell unconscious. On waking up, he found his foot and palm chopped off,” Tripathy said quoting the police complaint lodged by the victim’s wife.

As per the complaint, the youths brought Murmu in a vehicle and dumped him at his house on September 30. They also threatened the victim and his wife of dire consequences if they went to the police. Tripathy also cited two previous similar incidents in Nuapada and Kalahandi districts where middlemen had allegedly chopped off the palm of migrant labourers.

Appealing to the Commission to direct the State government for long-term measures to stop migration, the petitioner alleged that poor labourers with no money and source of transport are being forced to travel/trudge back to their native places in miserable conditions. Such forced migration is a clear violation of the right to life and livelihood, he said.

Considering the petition, NCST decided to investigate the allegations and warned the authorities that they will be summoned for personal appearance on failing to respond within the stipulated time.

