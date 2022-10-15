Home States Odisha

Berhampur: Repaired roof collapses in MKCG yet again

Ironically, a portion of the ceiling had crashed in the department in September this year following which necessary repair works were carried out.

The portion where ceiling slabs collapsed in Endocrinology department | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Exposing the blatant disregard of patient safety in MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH), ceiling slabs collapsed once again inside the recently-repaired Endocrinology department on the third floor of the super-speciality block on Friday.

Ironically, a portion of the ceiling had crashed in the department in September this year following which necessary repair works were carried out. Sources said patients and their attendants were waiting on the third floor when the ceiling slabs collapsed. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. Hearing the loud crashing sound, everyone rushed to the ground floor. 

Dean of MKCG MCH Prof AK Mishra said the department has been closed after the incident.  This is the fifth incident of ceiling collapse in the MCH’s super-speciality block this year. On September 8, a number of ceiling slabs caved in on the fifth floor of the building reportedly due to a fire mishap in the operation theatre (OT) of Urology department on August 26. The next day, the ceiling came down on the third floor of the same building.

In view of the recurring incidents of ceiling collapse, the MCH authorities had closed Urology, Neurology and Plastic Surgery departments on the fifth floor. Incidentally, the departments opened for patients on Thursday after necessary repair and renovation work.

In September, an expert committee of the Works department led by the Chief Engineer inspected the damaged ceilings and blamed sub-standard construction for the incidents. Later, the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department was entrusted with the task of repairing and replacing the ceilings on a war-footing.

Prof Mishra said a New Delhi-based firm was in charge of electrification work and construction of the ceiling in the super-speciality building. “We wrote several letters to the company and even to the Union Health Ministry about the ceiling collapse incidents. But so far, we have not received any reply,” he said.
He, however, avoided questions about Friday’s ceiling collapse incident which took place even after the R&B department carried out the repair work. No R&B official was available for comment.

The five-storey super-speciality building of MKCG MCH was constructed by L&T at a cost of around Rs 150 crore under the Prime Minister Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. It became operational last year.

