BJD MP Rajashree Mallick warns of protest over coastal highway route

However, after revision of the project, as many as four panchayats of Balikuda block covering 70 km which was earlier meant to be included under the project, were removed.

Published: 15th October 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Jagatsinghpur: Rajashree Mallick (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A fact-finding team of BJP led by leader Surath Biswal on Friday visited the villages of Kusupur, Marichpur, Anantapur, Naharana and Baramunduli panchayats of Balikuda block to hear the locals’ concerns regarding the 382-km Bharatmala project.

Sources said, thousands of people from Balikuda had been demanding diversion of the proposed project from Gopalpur to Digha for inclusion of their panchayats so as to enhance livelihood opportunities and facilitate eco-tourism in those areas.

However, after revision of the project, as many as four panchayats of Balikuda block covering 70 km which was earlier meant to be included under the project, were removed. BJD MP from Jagatsinghpur, Rajashree Mallick speaking in support of locals assured to raise the issue with the Union government further threatening of staging protest if the demands are not met.

BJD leader, chairman of Balikuda block Prakash Chandra Pradhan said, “We have conducted a protest meeting for diversion of the proposed coastal highway route. Locals of Balikuda have the support of all political parties including BJP and Congress regarding the same. We vow to intensify stir if our demands are not met.”

On the other hand, former MP and BJP leader Bibhu Prasad Tarai criticised the BJD for supporting the protest. “It is unfortunate that BJD leaders are misleading the villagers to gain support for the party. Earlier, consent was taken from all sections of people including MP, MLA and the administration so there is no reason to protest it,” Tarai added.

Meanwhile, farmers of Dabar, Osakana and Korua panchayats of Naugaon block have urged the government not to include their areas under the project citing effect on their farmlands, housing and livelihood.

