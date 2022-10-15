Congress' Udaipur declaration my manifesto: Mallikarjun Kharge

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said the Udaipur declaration of the party is his manifesto and he will implement it if elected.Asked about allegations of discrimination levelled by his rival Shashi Tharoor, Kharge told mediapersons here he cannot refuse delegates from meeting him. “The delegates are coming voluntarily and the election being conducted as per democratic process” he said.

Describing Tharoor as his brother, Kharge said the election is being conducted as per the constitution of the Indian National Congress and due procedure is being followed. “Besides, all the leaders of the party wanted me contest the election,” he said, adding he is confident of victory.

Kharge, however, said he does not have a new manifesto. “I will implement the declarations made at the ‘chintan shibir’ of the party at Udaipur on social justice, rights of farmers and youths, economic and foreign policy and resolutions on organisational matters,” he said.

Stating that the Bharat Jodo yatra of Rahul Gandhi will bring revolutionary changes, Kharge said when the BJP is trying to divide the country, Gandhi is doing a commendable work by trying to unite it. “Bharat Jodo yatra is the Maha Sangram of Rahul Gandhi against poverty, price rise, unemployment, economic disparity and hunger,” he stated.

Targeting the BJP-led government at the Centre, Kharge said there is need for a strong agitation to save the country. Alleging democracy and constitution are in danger, he said the Narendra Modi government is creating problems for the non-BJP ruled states across the country by adopting intimidatory tactics.

Stating that BJP and RSS did not play any role in the country’s independence, he said Congress brought freedom and played a major role nation building. “The role of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and Subash Chandra Bose in country’s independence was immense,” he said.

