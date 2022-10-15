Electric snare claims life of  one more jumbo in Dhenkanal

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Dhenkanal district has turned into a graveyard for elephants as yet another jumbo was electrocuted to death in Bhuban forest range here on Thursday night. The carcass of a 25-year-old tusker was found near a paddy field at Rankia village. The elephant had reportedly come in search of food when it came in contact with a live wire laid by poachers to hunt wild animals.

On being informed by locals, forest officials rushed to the spot on Friday morning. Postmortem of the carcass was conducted by vets. Assistant conservator of forest (ACF) Dhenkanal, Subrat Patra said two tuskers were roaming near Rankia village since the last few days. A forest squad was able to drive away one of the elephants into the forest on Thursday night. The other tusker had entered a paddy field where it was electrocuted after coming in contact the live wire laid on the ground.

Preliminary investigation revealed that some villagers had laid live wire for poaching wild animals. A case has been registered against two villagers, identified as Prabir Mohanty and Kalia Patra, in this connection. The accused duo is absconding and efforts are underway to nab them.

In August, an elephant was electrocuted to death in Khairamunda forest under Mahabirod range of Dhenkanal division. Similarly in September, another jumbo died after coming in contact with a live wire in Hindol forest range. Both the deaths were attributed to poaching as the live wires were laid to hunt wild animals.

