Home States Odisha

Electric snare claims life of  one more jumbo in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal district has turned into a graveyard for elephants as yet another jumbo was electrocuted to death in Bhuban forest range here on Thursday night.

Published: 15th October 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Locals gather near the carcass of the tusker at Rankia village | Express

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Dhenkanal district has turned into a graveyard for elephants as yet another jumbo was electrocuted to death in Bhuban forest range here on Thursday night. The carcass of a 25-year-old tusker was found near a paddy field at Rankia village. The elephant had reportedly come in search of food when it came in contact with a live wire laid by poachers to hunt wild animals. 

On being informed by locals, forest officials rushed to the spot on Friday morning. Postmortem of the carcass was conducted by vets. Assistant conservator of forest (ACF) Dhenkanal, Subrat Patra said two tuskers were roaming near Rankia village since the last few days. A forest squad was able to drive away one of the elephants into the forest on Thursday night. The other tusker had entered a paddy field where it was electrocuted after coming in contact the live wire laid on the ground.

Preliminary investigation revealed that some villagers had laid live wire for poaching wild animals. A case has been registered against two villagers, identified as Prabir Mohanty and Kalia Patra, in this connection. The accused duo is absconding and efforts are underway to nab them.

In August, an elephant was electrocuted to death in Khairamunda forest under Mahabirod range of Dhenkanal division. Similarly in September, another jumbo died after coming in contact with a live wire in Hindol forest range. Both the deaths were attributed to poaching as the live wires were laid to hunt wild animals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhenkanal wild elephant
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp