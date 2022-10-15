Fake gutkha unit busted in Berhampur, two held

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Two persons were arrested and huge quantity of gutkha, raw materials and machinery worth Rs 10 crore were seized from a house by Berhampur police on Friday.

The accused are M Brahmam of Balinkipeta street and Subrat Behera of Rocklane, Hillpatna under Gosaninuagaon. “Acting on a tip-off, we raided a locked house at Autonagar on the outskirts of the city and found the illegal unit,” said SP Saravana Vivek.

Around 2,000 litre liquid perfume, six plastic drums with gutkha weighing 480 kg, 50 tonne of betel nut and machineries were seized from the place and the building was sealed. Further investigation is underway.

